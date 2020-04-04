Galveston County reports first COVID-19 related death

article

The Galveston County Health District reports the first COVID-19 related death in Galveston County.

The resident was a female in the 81-90 age range who had pre-existing medical conditions. She passed away on Saturday night.

“We are saddened to report this news and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family during this very difficult time,” said Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser.

The health district is unable to release any additional information.

“We are facing an unprecedented public health crisis globally,” Keiser said. “We are seeing evidence of community spread in the county and our case numbers continue to increase. We know that social distancing works, but we need you to do your part to help us slow down the spread of this virus.”

