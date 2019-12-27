Galveston County probation officer arrested for sexual assault, contact

article

A Galveston County probation officer has been charged sexual assault, sexual contact and several counts of official oppression after multiple victims came forward.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Alzafari at his Pearland residence on Friday.

Alzafari became the focus of an extensive investigation after officials with Galveston County Community Supervision and Corrections Department received complaints.

The investigation led to Alzafari's suspension and subsequent termination.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office accepted the following charges: seven counts of Official Oppression, two counts of Sexual Assault, and two counts of Sexual Contact / Intercourse with Supervised Person.

His bonds total $95,000.