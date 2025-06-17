Galveston County judge grants injunction against Park Board for alleged Open Meetings Act violation

article

The Brief A Galveston County court has granted an injunction against the Galveston Park Board of Trustees for alleged violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act. The city claims the Park Board held two special meetings in May where they directed legal counsel to negotiate employee settlements without proper public disclosure. The injunction prevents the board from acting on unauthorized decisions related to personnel.



A Galveston County court has granted an injunction on an allegation that the Galveston Park Board of Trustees violated the Open Meetings Act.

According to an update from the city, the alleged violations happened during two special meetings in May.

Galveston Park Board Injunction

What we know:

The release says the Park Board held their meetings on May 12 and May 22, during which they violated the Open Meetings Act. On May 28, the city filed an injunction against the board, operating on the direction of the city council.

During the meetings, the board directed its legal counsel to negotiate employee settlements with several top employees, the release says, without disclosing information about the actions taken or the terms they were required to take.

Lawyers for the City of Galveston and the Park Board met before Judge Jared S. Robinson in the 405th Court on Tuesday. The hearing was the first since the suit was filed against the board.

Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell also testified in support of the injunction.

Robinson’s order in the Tuesday hearing upholds a temporary restraining order issued by Judge John Ellisor on May 29. The release says the order prohibits the board from taking the actions authorized during the special meetings, which they say related to personnel.

The injunction does not prevent the board from rescheduling the meeting in accordance with the Open Meetings Act.

What we don't know:

The release does not specify which employees the alleged settlements related to.

The specific settlements reached are not clarified in the release.

What they're saying:

"I am happy Judge Robinson granted the injunction," Maxwell said. "These are public matters and public dollars, and our citizens deserve to know what is going on."

What's next:

The court set a bench trial date for Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.