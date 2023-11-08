More than a dozen vehicles are involved in a crash on I-45 in Galveston County.

All southbound lanes are shutdown at FM 517.

A crash on I-45 in Galveston County.

According to Houston Transtar, 15 vehicles are involved in the crash.

It’s unclear at this time if anyone was injured in the crash. Emergency responders are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.