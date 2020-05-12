Galveston County has lowest COVID-19-positive test rate in Houston area

Of all the counties surrounding Houston, Galveston County beats them all by a long shot when it comes to the number of COVID-19 tests that have been administered. Galveston County Health District has tracked 21,878 tests thanks in large part to UTMB, and of those, a whopping 21,191 of them came back negative. Just 686 coronavirus cases have been identified in the county.

“Right now our positivity rate is about 1.6% of the tests are coming back positive,” said Dr. Philip Keiser with Galveston County Health District.

That’s a lower infection rate than any of the other counties surrounding Houston.

Last weekend the Galveston County Health District officials say they shut down their two public testing sites in part because so many other testing locations had opened and in part due to manpower.

“As the health department, it was quite difficult to do our core functions,” said Keiser.

Keiser estimated there are still about 700 COVID-19 tests being taken each day in the county, which is only a snapshot. If you test negative you can still catch the virus tomorrow. So should you get tested again?

“Once you’ve been tested—with the rate so low—what I would recommend—at least in our county right now is that you don’t get tested again unless you have a reason to,” said Keiser. “And that reason could be that you were around a lot of people and you think you were exposed. Or you know you were exposed to COVID, and we see this a lot with first responders. Or you start having symptoms that are consistent with COVID.”

He says the curve in the county is on the way down, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a flare-up in the future, so he still recommends social distancing and washing your hands.

The below data shows that while Galveston County more than tripled Fort Bend County’s numbers in testing, Fort Bend County more than doubled Galveston County’s numbers when it comes to positive cases of COVID-19. (All data is from 5/12/2020)

GALVESTON COUNTY

Total tests administered: 21,878

Total negatives: 21,191

Total positives: 686

Total recovered: 408

Total active: 249

Total hospitalized: 15

Total deaths: 29

Click here for the county's dashboard



FORT BEND COUNTY

Total tests administered: 6,160

Total negative: 4,756

Total positives: 1,404

Total recovered: 240

Total active: 1,164

Total hospitalized: unknown

Total deaths: 40

Click here for the county's dashboard



MATAGORDA COUNTY (location of Texas’ first COVID-19 death)

Total tests administered: 1,600+

Total negative: 1,500+

Total positive: 64

Total recovered: 34

Total active: 25

Total hospitalized: 3

Total deaths: 5

Click here for the county's dashboard



MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Total tests administered: 8,600+

Total negative: 7,900+

Total positive: 724

Total recovered: 255

Total active: 452

Total hospitalized: 54

Total deaths: 17

Click here for the county's dashboard

LIBERTY COUNTY

Total tests administered: unknown

Total negative: unknown

Total positive: 64

Total recovered: 33

Total active: 31

Total hospitalized: 0

Total deaths: 2



BRAZORIA COUNTY

Total tests administered: unknown

Total negative: unknown

Total positive: 673

Total recovered: 345

Total active: 319

Total hospitalized: 15%

Total deaths: 9

Click here for the county's dashboard



CHAMBERS COUNTY

Total tests administered: 996

Total negative: 946

Total positive: 50

Total recovered: 41

Total active: 9

Total hospitalized: 1

Total deaths: 0

Click here for the county's dashboard

WALLER COUNTY

Total tests administered: unknown

Total negative: unknown

Total positive: 37

Total recovered: 23

Total active: 14

Total hospitalized: 1

Total deaths: 0

Click here for the county's dashboard