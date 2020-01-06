Galveston County confirms first vaping-related death

Health officials have confirmed the first death in Galveston County associated with vaping or e-cigarette use.

The Galveston County Health District says the woman, who was in her 30s, died December 29 while being treated for E-cigarette or Vaping Associated Lung Injury (EVALI).

As of January 3, GCHD says they have received four other confirmed or probable cases in patients hospitalized with EVALI.

Back in September, Galveston County health officials said a young man, between 18-22, was the area's first to be hospitalized with a serious lung illness after using e-cigarette products.

Hundreds of cases of lung illness associated with vaping and e-cigarette use were reported across the country in 2019.