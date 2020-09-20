Galveston College limiting access to campus ahead of Tropical Storm Beta

Galveston College is issuing a shelter-in-place ahead of Tropical Storm Beta starting, Monday, Sept. 21, through Wednesday, Sept. 23.

A shelter-in-place limits access to and from the campus to essential personnel and student residents.

Tropical Storm Beta is moving at a slow pace and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Galveston area

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Galveston College will continue classes remotely for the time being.

Academic and student services will be available online, by phone, or by email.

Advertisement

RELATED: THE LATEST ON TROPICAL STORM BETA