Galveston Co. officials prepare for storms

Hurricane watches are in effect along the Louisiana coast as two tropical systems are expected to make landfall this week.



Uncertainty still surrounds the forecast paths, but Tropical Storms Marco and Laura are both expected to strengthen and make landfall east of Texas.



While the forecast models have shifted east and west throughout the last few days, many people along the Texas coast have been watching the tropical storms closely.



"[Having] the possibility of two hurricanes combining and hitting us is crazy," said Belan Martinez, a cashier at Tolas in Galveston. "I don't know what to expect."



Business owners in Galveston are now preparing for the storms just in case. At Tolas, they have sandbags ready to go if needed.



"Obviously, it's not going to hold back several feet of water, but if it goes up several inches, it will keep that out," said Martinez.



Throughout the past few days, the forecast cones for Laura and Marco have shifted several times. At one point, Galveston was in the cone for both tropical systems.



"To see the cones line up and merge is not something I'm used to looking for," said Meteorologist Kent Prochazka from the National Weather Service. "It's definitely something new and different. I have never worked on anything that had two tropical systems one right on the heels of the other."



Officials in Galveston County say they're also prepared for the hurricanes if the paths shift towards Texas.



"We do not anticipate, at this time, the storms tracking over Galveston County," said Galveston County Judge Mark Henry. "We have Marco to deal with immediately. Then, some of what happens with Marco will determine what happens with Laura. We prepare for hurricanes all year long. This is our chance to see if all of that training pays off."



Tropical Storms Laura and Marco are both expected to strengthen and make landfall along or near the Louisiana coast.



However, the paths could still change.



Follow the latest radars on the FOX 26 Tropical Weather page, download the free FOX 26 Weather App, and stay connected on social media, and FOX26Houston.com for the very latest.