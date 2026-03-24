Man drives car off Galveston's Seawall into Gulf
GALVESTON, Texas - A man was taken to a Galveston hospital after driving his vehicle into the Gulf on Tuesday morning.
Galveston: Car crashes into Gulf
What we know:
Galveston Police say the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
A 50-year-old man reportedly drove off Seawall Boulevard near 61st Street, and drove into the Gulf.
Police say the driver was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and his car has been removed from the water.
What we don't know:
Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident. Police tell FOX 26 that alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
The Source: Galveston Police Department