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Man drives car off Galveston's Seawall into Gulf

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Published  March 24, 2026 4:55pm CDT
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FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A man drove his vehicle off Galveston's Seawall Boulevard and into the Gulf.
    • The driver was taken to a hospital, and the car has been removed.
    • The incident is still under investigation.

GALVESTON, Texas - A man was taken to a Galveston hospital after driving his vehicle into the Gulf on Tuesday morning.

Galveston: Car crashes into Gulf

What we know:

Galveston Police say the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man reportedly drove off Seawall Boulevard near 61st Street, and drove into the Gulf.

Police say the driver was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, and his car has been removed from the water.

What we don't know:

Authorities are investigating what led up to the incident. Police tell FOX 26 that alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The Source: Galveston Police Department

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