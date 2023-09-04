Galveston: Authorities identify victims killed during weekend house party

The Galveston Police Department have identified two victims who were killed in a weekend shooting.

According to officials, police responded to reports of multiple gunshot victims at a large house party in the 4000 block of Mendocino Drive on the island's east end just after 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

When authorities arrived, they found two men, later identified as 20-year-old Jourdon Concepcion, of Angleton, Texas, and 21-year-old Brian Darden of Lake Jackson, Texas, dead on the scene.

Authorities said several other people were shot as well in the shooting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

If anyone has any information, they would like to report concerning this case, they are encouraged to contact detectives at (409) 765-3628. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.