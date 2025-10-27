article

The Brief Galveston police are searching for a suspect accused of trying to abduct a 13-year-old girl. Police say the girl was able to bite the man and get away. Police shared surveillance video of a man seen walking behind the girl before the alleged abduction attempt.



The Galveston Police Department is searching for a man accused of trying to abduct a 13-year-old girl on her way to school Monday morning.

Police say the girl was able to bite the man and run away.

Attempted abduction in Galveston

What we know:

Police were called to the middle school around 7 a.m. following a report that a student walking to school had been grabbed by an unidentified man.

According to police, the girl reported that she was walking to school from the East End when she heard footsteps behind her near the 900 block of 28th Street.

She told police that a man grabbed her from behind. Police say the girl bit the man twice, and she managed to get free, running to the school. The girl was not physically injured.

Police say they alerted local medical facilities to notify authorities if anyone came in for treatment for bite-related injuries.

What we don't know:

The man has not been identified.

Search for the suspect

What you can do:

Police say they were able to track down surveillance video near the 1000 block of 24th Street that showed the girl walking by, followed shortly after by a man.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, wearing a black short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and what appeared to be a ski mask.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (409)765-3777. You can submit tips anonymously to Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409)763-8477 or online at www.galveston.crimestoppersweb.com