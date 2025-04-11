Houston: Gallery Furniture closing Galleria-area store with company-wide sale

The Brief Gallery Furniture's Post Oak location is closing after 16 years. The company's having a sale with up to 70% off. The sale applies to all three Gallery Furniture locations and website.



Houston staple Gallery Furniture is closing one of its three locations, but they're closing it with a bang for everyone to benefit from.

Gallery Furniture store closing

What we know:

According to the Gallery Furniture website, the chain is closing its doors at 2411 Post Oak Boulevard.

The announcement was posted with a highlight video of the store. In the video, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale says the Post Oak location has been in business since 2009.

Two other Gallery Furniture showrooms are still open for business: one on the North Freeway in the Houston area, and one on Grand Parkway in Richmond.

What we don't know:

There's no information on the Post Oak showroom's last day.

Post Oak closing sale

Why you should care:

Gallery Furniture is showing gratitude to customers by hosting a sale.

The company is offering a 30-70% discount on all furniture. The sale applies to all three locations and the company website.