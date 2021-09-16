Gabby Petito: National Parks post calls for tips on missing 22-year-old

Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks posted on social media Thursday that their rangers are working with other law enforcement officials to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

On Thursday, the parks shared the FBI’s latest update on Instagram, which stated that the 22-year-old was last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in late August. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, 2021.

"She was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. She is 5’5", 110 pounds, has long blonde/strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and visible tattoos on her hand and forearm. Ms. Petito and her boyfriend were driving a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a variety of stickers on the back. The van is registered to Ms. Petito and bears Florida tag QFTG03," the FBI wrote in the update re-published by the park.

"No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to help in law enforcement's efforts to bring Ms. Petito home," the FBI continued.

RELATED: Bodycam video reveals emotional encounter between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

On Wednesday, the National Park Service issued a description of Petito, and noted that she was believed "to have been in Grand Teton National Park at the time of her last contact with her family."

Petito, of North Port, Florida, was reported missing by her family on Sept. 11. Her fiance, Brian Laundrie, was named a person of interest in the case. He has not been charged and is also not cooperating, according to police.

Petito and the 23-year-old Laundrie started their drive across the U.S. in July from New York's Long Island, where both grew up. They intended to reach Oregon by Halloween, according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.

Laundrie drove the Ford Transit van back to Florida on Sept. 1 alone, police said. Petito's family filed a missing persons report last Saturday with police in Suffolk County, New York.

RELATED: Utah police report shows possible mental health concerns, tension between Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino, said the Laundrie family is hoping for Petito's safe return, but he's asked them not to speak with investigators.

"Everybody has rights and we respect the Constitution and their rights," Garrison acknowledged Thursday on ABC’s "Good Morning America." "I can’t speculate as to why he’s not talking, but he has the pieces to the puzzle that we need to find Gabby."

RELATED: Gabby Petito's boyfriend named a 'person of interest' in her disappearance

Garrison said at a news conference Thursday that the investigation remains a missing persons case, not a murder probe, and that no intensive searches have begun because it's unclear exactly where authorities might look.

"We're still trying to nail down geographic areas," the chief said. "There's a lot of information we are going through. Our focus is to find Gabby."

RELATED: Gabby Petito case: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance

Advertisement

FOX 5 New York and the Associated Press contributed to this story.