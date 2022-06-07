Expand / Collapse search

Funeral services announced for 4 Houston-area children, grandfather likely killed by escaped Texas inmate

By
Published 
Tomball
FOX 26 Houston
article

HOUSTON - Funeral services have been set for a family of five that were allegedly killed by an escaped Texas inmate last week

The Collins family, 66-year-old Mark, 18-year-old Waylon, 16-year-old Carson, 11-year-old Hudson, and 11-year-old Bryson, were found dead at a home in Centerville, Texas

The four children were all students at Tomball ISD

RELATED: Escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez fatally shot during chase after allegedly killing family of 5

Visitation will take place on Friday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Houston Northwest Church, located at 19911 State Highway 249 in Houston. 

Funeral services will take place Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at Champion Forest Baptist Church, located at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road in Houston. 

Centerville mourning the loss of family of 5

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has continuous coverage after a family of five was found dead allegedly by escaped Texas inmate.

The service will be live-streamed on the Houston Northwest Church Facebook page. 

News conference held following the deaths of 4 Houston-area children, grandfather allegedly killed by escaped Texas inmate

Houston Crime Stoppers, along with family friends of the Collins family, hold a news conference after four children and a grandfather were killed likely by escaped Texas inmate.

If you wish to send flowers, you're asked to send them to Klein Funeral Home. 