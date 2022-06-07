Funeral services announced for 4 Houston-area children, grandfather likely killed by escaped Texas inmate

article

Funeral services have been set for a family of five that were allegedly killed by an escaped Texas inmate last week.

The Collins family, 66-year-old Mark, 18-year-old Waylon, 16-year-old Carson, 11-year-old Hudson, and 11-year-old Bryson, were found dead at a home in Centerville, Texas.

The four children were all students at Tomball ISD.

RELATED: Escaped Texas inmate Gonzalo Lopez fatally shot during chase after allegedly killing family of 5

Visitation will take place on Friday, June 10, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Houston Northwest Church, located at 19911 State Highway 249 in Houston.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, June 11, at 10 a.m. at Champion Forest Baptist Church, located at 15555 Stuebner Airline Road in Houston.

The service will be live-streamed on the Houston Northwest Church Facebook page.

If you wish to send flowers, you're asked to send them to Klein Funeral Home.