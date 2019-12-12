Funeral service remembers fallen Sgt. Christopher Brewster as a gardener, musician, friend

The Houston Police officer shot and killed on Saturday, Sgt. Christopher Brewster has now been laid to rest.



This was said to be Sgt. Brewster’s favorite time of year. So the funeral service to say goodbye to the fallen HPD officer hugely honored the amazing man who protected and served Houston and celebrated Christmas, a holiday he loved so much.

“He died in the flesh but he’s alive and well in the spirit and we’re going to rejoice and celebrate that this Christmas he’s going to be with his maker and he’s going to be celebrating Christmas and having a Christmas service like he’s never seen,” says HPD Chief Art Acevedo.



Grace Church where Sgt. Brewster’s funeral was held was decorated beautifully with wreaths and Christmas trees in the sanctuary set up near the sergeant’s flag-draped casket.



"There’s a big hole in all of the hearts that mourn him because of what a wonderful human being he was. Chris, you’re a hero to us all,” says his friend J.J. Cole.



"Our hearts are grieving. We’ve lost a hero,” added Grace Church Pastor Garrett Booth.



Sgt. Brewster was shot to death Saturday responding to a domestic violence call, saving someone else’s life and giving his own. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also spoke at the service.

“I hereby proudly proclaim this day December 12, 2019, as Sgt. Christopher Charles Lewis Brewster day in the City of Houston. This will be forever his day," he said.



"Chris was a very unique person and gifted individual. Once you met him it was almost impossible to forget him,” HPD Chaplin Vincent Johnson told the crowd of mourners.



”When I was often impatient Chris slowed me down. When I got complacent he pushed me into developing new skills. Where I was quick-tempered, Chris was calm and diffused situations with his beyond goofy sense of humor,” says friend and fellow Officer Justin Hayes.



”He was an active gardener. His backyard is full of fruit trees and plants and he prided himself in his homemade compost and his worm farm, yes I said worm farm,” adds Cole.



The 9-year HPD veteran also played the guitar, piano and french horn. The brave officer leaves behind his parents, three older sisters, and his wife.



So how do you move past the painful heartbreak, the grief that comes with such a senseless loss?

"I’m going to let you know what I’m going to do today and I’m going to ask you to join me. I’m going to ask God for help,” says Neartown Church Pastor Russell Cravens.



"Chris was a follower of Jesus. He would want you to know that. Chris, I love you and I miss you man,” says Cole.



32-year-old Sgt. Christopher Brewster is gone but not forgotten.