Person found dead in east Houston

The Brief Police were called to a person found dead on South Cesar Chavez. Officials say the person's body has signs of trauma.



An investigation is underway after a body was found in east Houston on Sunday morning.

East Houston death investigation

What they're saying:

Police say the person's body was reported at about 8 a.m. Sunday on South Cesar Chavez Boulevard, near Rusk Street and Wayside Drive.

The person is said to be male, but his identity is not known at this time.

Investigators are also looking into the person's cause of death. Police say the person's body shows signs of trauma, so they do not believe the person died of natural causes.

No other details are available at this time.