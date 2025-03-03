Fulton Street crash: Man dead after crashing vehicle at high rate of speed, police say

The Brief A man was killed aftera major crash on Fulton Street early Monday morning. Houston police believe the man hit trash cans and struck a tree before his vehicle came to a stop. The vehicle's speedometer was stuck at 80 miles per hour, police report.



In north Houston, a man was killed after crashing his vehicle at a high rate of speed early Monday morning, according to Houston law enforcement.

According to Houston Police Department Sergeant David Rose, the victim had to be extricated out of the vehicle.

Major crash on Fulton Street

What we know:

Around 2:40 a.m., Houston Police and Fire Department units were called to 10125 Fulton Street after a solo vehicle reportedly ran off the roadway.

Initial reports state the driver was going southbound when he hit trash cans and ran off the roadway, before striking a tree then coming to rest in a ditch.

According to authorities, the driver was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were cans of beer in the car, said Sgt. Rose. The speedometer is also stuck at 80 miles per hour.

What we don't know:

Houston police are not saying the cause of the crash as they need to investigate evidence and receive toxicology reports from the medical examiner's office.

The identity of the victim is also unknown at this time.