Fulshear police help couple racing to hospital to have a baby

The Brief One couple is grateful for the assistance of the Fulshear Police Department. The Cook family said Kinsey went into labor several weeks early. Two Fulshear police officers pulled them over as they were racing to the hospital. They later escorted the couple to the hospital where the baby was born within minutes.



The Fulshear Police Department sprang into action to help one couple racing to the hospital to have a baby.

Fulshear police jump in to help couple having a baby

What we know:

When Kinsey Cook went into labor, several weeks early, her husband, Cory, raced the young family through Fulshear on the way to the hospital.

Fulshear Police Sergeant Brandon Moseley and Officer Kyle Simpson stopped the speeding couple at 2 a.m.

When they realized Kinsey was in labor, they escorted the expectant couple to Memorial Hermann - Katy, where baby Jack was born within minutes.

The couple were able to meet the officers several weeks later, saying they are eternally grateful for the assistance in their time of need.

What they're saying:

"Who are these guys that gave us a sense of security? They were true guardian angels to us," says Kinsey Cook.

"We really wanted to be able to shake their hand and say, 'Thank You,'" Cory said.

