Ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines will launch a new seasonal nonstop service from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Phoenix (PHX) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) in June of 2023. With the new service, Frontier will serve a total of eight nonstop destinations from IAH, more than ever before.

To celebrate, Frontier is offering fares as low as $49/one-way.

"We’re excited to connect Houston to these popular destinations," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. "We’re confident this new service will be in high demand as Frontier offers those across the Houston area greater access to our ‘Low Fares Done Right.’"

"Houston Airports celebrates Frontier Airlines as it expands nonstop service from Bush Airport just in time for the summer travel season," said Jim Szczesniak, Chief Operating Officer for Houston Airports. "We are delighted that our passengers will have more options and flight flexibility with this new seasonal service. Our world-class customer service team, diverse dining portfolio and award-winning arts program will enhance the travel experience for Frontier’s customers."

Service from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH):

Phoenix (PHX)

SERVICE START: June 18, 2023

SERVICE FREQUENCY: 3x/week

INTRO FARE: $49/one-way

Raleigh-Durham (RDU)

SERVICE START: June 18, 2023

SERVICE FREQUENCY: 3x/week

INTRO FARE: $49/one-way

Frequency and times are subject to change. Please check https://flights.flyfrontier.com/en/flights-from-houston for additional information.