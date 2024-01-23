Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 7:49 PM CST until TUE 10:45 PM CST, San Jacinto County
13
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:15 PM CST, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:08 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:13 PM CST until TUE 11:15 PM CST, Austin County, Washington County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Dense Fog Advisory
from TUE 4:50 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until WED 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM CST until TUE 11:00 PM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:42 PM CST until TUE 9:45 PM CST, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 6:07 PM CST until TUE 9:15 PM CST, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 9:45 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County

Frito-Lay 'Taste of Super Bowl' contest: Win trip to Super Bowl LVIII

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 26 Houston

NFL fans have a chance to take a trip of a lifetime to Super Bowl LVIII thanks to Frito-Lay.

The company is holding a contest as part of its "Taste of Super Bowl" campaign. Fans only have to buy their specially marked Frito-Lay Taste of Super Bowl bags in stores and the first 500 eligible fans to scan the QR code on their preferred specially marked Frito-Lay snacks starting on Jan. 25 at midnight Eastern Time will win a special Taste of Super Bowl Confetti Kit.

SPORTS: C.J. Stroud receives support from NFL players for expressing faith: 'I'm doing it because that's what God called me to do'

Frito-Lay brands include Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Rold Gold, Fritos, Tostitos, Funyuns, Ruffles, Smartfood, and more.

The company will also enter those same fans for a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to meet Marshawn Lynch and press the official Super Bowl LVIII confetti button for the winning team.

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy of Frito Lay/Super Bowl LVIII

However, the fun doesn't stop there! Frito-Lay will also be in Las Vegas to bring an immersive fan experience at the Frito-Lay Chip Strip where fans will have the opportunity to take a seat on the hottest ride on the Strip, feel the love at the Cheetos Chapel, try their luck at the Frito-Lay Snackpot, and more.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Frito-Lay Chip Strip will be located on the Brooklyn Bridge at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino and will be open daily from Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 11.