NFL fans have a chance to take a trip of a lifetime to Super Bowl LVIII thanks to Frito-Lay.

The company is holding a contest as part of its "Taste of Super Bowl" campaign. Fans only have to buy their specially marked Frito-Lay Taste of Super Bowl bags in stores and the first 500 eligible fans to scan the QR code on their preferred specially marked Frito-Lay snacks starting on Jan. 25 at midnight Eastern Time will win a special Taste of Super Bowl Confetti Kit.

SPORTS: C.J. Stroud receives support from NFL players for expressing faith: 'I'm doing it because that's what God called me to do'

Frito-Lay brands include Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Rold Gold, Fritos, Tostitos, Funyuns, Ruffles, Smartfood, and more.

The company will also enter those same fans for a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to meet Marshawn Lynch and press the official Super Bowl LVIII confetti button for the winning team.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of Frito Lay/Super Bowl LVIII

However, the fun doesn't stop there! Frito-Lay will also be in Las Vegas to bring an immersive fan experience at the Frito-Lay Chip Strip where fans will have the opportunity to take a seat on the hottest ride on the Strip, feel the love at the Cheetos Chapel, try their luck at the Frito-Lay Snackpot, and more.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Frito-Lay Chip Strip will be located on the Brooklyn Bridge at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino and will be open daily from Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 11.