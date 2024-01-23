Expand / Collapse search
Friendswood woman charged for inappropriately touching 17-year-old

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A Friendswood woman has been charged for inappropriately touching an underage girl, officials say.

Stacey Leigh Bouck, 36, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with Indecent Assault for touching a 17-year-old who was visiting her home in the 500 block of Gleneagles after-party on Dec. 2, 2023.

Stacey Leigh Bouck

According to authorities, police were called to an underage drinking party where parents were providing alcohol to minors.

Bouck's bond was set to $2,500 and she was released on bail from the Galveston County Jail.