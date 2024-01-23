Friendswood woman charged for inappropriately touching 17-year-old

A Friendswood woman has been charged for inappropriately touching an underage girl, officials say.

Stacey Leigh Bouck, 36, was arrested on Jan. 18 and charged with Indecent Assault for touching a 17-year-old who was visiting her home in the 500 block of Gleneagles after-party on Dec. 2, 2023.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Stacey Leigh Bouck

According to authorities, police were called to an underage drinking party where parents were providing alcohol to minors.

Bouck's bond was set to $2,500 and she was released on bail from the Galveston County Jail.