A gas line was struck during construction near the H-E-B gas station in Friendswood. This incident has led to the closure of three eastbound lanes of FM 528 Rd & W Parkwood Ave into the center turn lane as emergency responders work to manage the situation.

Upon receiving reports of the gas line breach, Friendswood Volunteer Fire Department and Friendswood Police Department responded to assess the extent of the situation and redirect traffic accordingly.

Authorities have warned motorists, advising them to avoid the affected area until further notice. The ongoing traffic redirection aims to mitigate congestion and prevent potential hazards arising from the compromised gas line.

There have been no reported injuries thus far.