Friendswood Police: Teens among five arrested after being found with gun, suspected burglary tools, and more

Five suspects - three of them under 18 - have been arrested after a traffic stop allegedly led to police finding a stolen gun and possible robbery tools among other items.

Friendswood police: Five arrested

What we know:

Friendswood Police say the arrests started with a traffic stop at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday. An officer stopped a vehicle on Dolan Spring and Garden Sage Lanes for traffic violations.

According to police, the five people inside the vehicle did not have seatbelts on, the vehicle smelled like marijuana, and one of them had a vaping device in sight. The officer at the scene confirmed that everyone in the car was under 21, so none of them are legally allowed to have an e-cigarette device.

While officers searched the vehicle, they reportedly found two ski masks, drills, gloves, pry tools, screwdrivers, a car antenna that was shaped into a lockpick, and two handguns. One of the guns was allegedly reported stolen.

Police also say they found loose bullets, a box of ammunition, drug paraphernalia, two vapes, and an autel programming device. Police say the autel device tends to be used to reprogram and duplicate key fobs.

All five suspects were taken into custody.

According to Friendswood Police, 19-year-old Daniel Torres was charged with Theft of a Firearm and Unlawful use of a Criminal Instrument. His bond was set at $20,000.

The other four, an 18-year-old and three 17-year-olds, were charged with Minor in Possession of a Tobacco Product and No Seat Belt - Passenger. Each of them had a bond of $340.