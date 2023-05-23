Friendswood ISD is answering concerns parents and students may have about why outside activities were canceled Monday afternoon.

According to a letter shared on the district's website, it all stemmed from a domestic/family dispute within the community.

"Unfortunately, this dispute created a safety concern, possibly impacting our school district," Friendswood ISD said in part of its statement. "Given the unpredictable nature of such cases, it was essential to prioritize caution and make a proactive decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Therefore, in the best interest of our students and staff, we made the difficult but necessary choice to keep everyone inside."

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.