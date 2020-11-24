Friend of slain Houston transwoman, Asia Foster, speaks

Friday was Transgender Day of Remembrance. It was also when Houston Police say 22-year-old transgender woman Asia Foster was killed.

Houston police believes Asia Foster was killed on Friday and family and friends believe she was killed because she was transgender and they are afraid she won't be the last.

“She said she was going on a date,” said trans activist Ma'Janae Chambers.

On Friday, the body of Foster was found shot to death and dumped in the middle of the road in southwest Houston.

Her close friends knew Asia was going on a date but didn’t hear from her after, which close friend Ma'Janae Chambers says was odd.

“It's not normal for her to leave not in her own car so it must have been someone she already knew and had been talking to,” said Chambers.

On Sunday a vigil was held for Foster outside of the Montrose Center, an advocate LGBTQ organization.

According to the center, Foster is the 38th transgender person whose death has been reported in the U.S this year.

The third in Texas and the first transgender woman to be killed in Houston this year.

“It's definitely on the rise.” Said Austin Davis Ruiz, The Montrose Center .” This is a problem that many in the community have been trying to sound the alarm for years.”

Austin Ruiz with the Montrose Center said black transgender female deaths are disproportionality high.

The stigma around transgender people— impacted their access to stable employment and housing.

“Many communities are afraid of transgender people for no other reason simply then not just understanding them. Trans individuals often face a lot of hate and discrimination in terms of seeking employment or housing," said Ruiz.

During his victory speech, Joe Biden became the first president-elect to mention the transgender community.

For the LGBTQ community, they say it’s progress.

“I'm proud of the coalition we put together.” Said Joe Biden, President-Elect. “Democrats, Republicans, independents,” Biden said, “young, old, urban, suburban, rural, gay, straight, transgender.”

Houston police are still looking for killed 22-year-old Asia Foster.