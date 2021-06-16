Freshpet recalls dog food due to potential salmonella contamination

Dog food with potential salmonella contamination that was meant to be thrown out but inadvertently shipped to some Publix and Target locations is now being recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Freshpet Inc. announced the voluntary recall of a single lot of its Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food, sold in 1-pound bags. The product has a sell-by date of Oct. 30, 2021.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said the "limited number" of impacted dog food may have been sold at Publix in Florida, South Carolina and Georgia — as well as some Target stores in Arizona and Southern California. It was shipped between June 7 and 10.

The impacted product has the UPC code "627975012939" and lot code "1421FBP0101," both of which are found on the bottom and back of each bag, the company said.

The Freshpet Select Small Dog Bite-Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food under the recall is pictured in provided images (Photo credit: Freshpet Inc. via FDA)

The recall notice added that most of the product was intercepted at distribution warehouses and not delivered to stores.

"Freshpet has received no reports of illness, injury, or adverse reaction to date, and has issued this recall because of our deep commitment to the safety of our pet parents and their dogs," the company said in a statement.

Customers with products under recall should stop feeding them to their dog and call or visit Freshpet Inc.‘s website to request a full refund.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.