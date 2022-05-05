Free sober ride home: Law firm reimbursing Houston fares on Cinco de Mayo

article

If you’re planning on drinking this Cinco de Mayo, you can get a free sober ride home in Houston.

Armstrong & Lee Trial Lawyers offer a reimbursement program for those taking an Uber, Lyft or cab ride home after drinking on the holiday.

RELATED: Cinco de Mayo: What you should know about the famous unofficial holiday

The promotion is available for the first 50 people to apply for the reimbursement program.

There are also certain requirements to qualify. Rides must be taken in the Greater Houston area between 5 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo and 10 a.m. the next morning. There is a limit of one reimbursement for one one-way ride to a safe destination per person of legal drinking age.

The maximum reimbursement is $35, which can include up to a 10% tip.

Advertisement

For more details on requirements, how to get reimbursed, and other holidays that qualify for the program, visit https://armstronglee.com/free-holiday-cab-ride/