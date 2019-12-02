Free job fair in Houston for veterans & military spouses

Nearly 60 employers will be at a free job fair for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists in Houston this week.

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Houston Veterans Job Fair at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those interest in attending can register on the RecruitMilitary website.

Registered exhibitors include DAV, American Standard – ACES Supply, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Transportation and more.

American GI Forum will also be on-site to provide services and complimentary men’s business apparel to job candidates in need.

Candidates are encouraged to review the exhibitor list and conduct research before the event to help engage effectively with employers.

Visit the RecruitMilitary website for more information on exhibitors and preparation resources.