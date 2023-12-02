The city is invited to kick off the holidays in Houston at the free Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular on Saturday.

The free event in front of City Hall will feature the lighting of the tree, live musical performances and entertainment, and fun activities for the entire family.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Hermann Square.

"The Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular is an incredible event to kick off the holiday season," said Mayor Sylvester Turner. "We love hosting such an amazing family-friendly celebration for Houstonians, thanks to Reliant and our generous sponsors. I encourage everyone to join us for some holiday joy and to celebrate the most festive and wonderful time of the year."

American Idol star and Grammy nominee Jordin Sparks will headline the event this year.

There will also be performances by Eduardo Trevino, the Houston Children’s Chorus, the theater department at the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Dance of Asian America, Theatre Under the Stars, Segundo Barrio Children’s Chorus, and Ernest Walker and the Official Holiday Band.

Santa will also be at the event for photos. Food will be available for purchase.

The event wraps up with the lighting of the tree and a fireworks show.