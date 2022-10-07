article

Fans can cheer on the Houston Astros at a postseason rally in front of City Hall.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and the actual rally begins at 12:30 p.m.

Those expected to make an appearance include Mayor Sylvester Turner, Astros manager Dusty Baker, Jeremy Pena and Orbit.

There will also be food trucks and other fun things to do.

The Astros clinched the American League West title in a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 19.

The American League Division Series begins on Oct. 11, and the Astros will host the winner of the Seattle-Toronto AL Wild Card Series.