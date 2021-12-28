Free COVID-19 testing in Houston at Delmar Stadium mega site opening this week

The Houston Health Department and Curative will open a new COVID-19 drive-thru mega testing site at Delmar Stadium this week.

The site, located at 2020 Mangum Rd., will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Appointments are required.

The testing site will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an initial capacity of approximately 1,000 daily tests, officials say. The site will be closed on December 31 and January 1.

"As Omicron cases surge in Houston and across the country, I applaud people for getting tested before traveling, gathering with loved ones or returning to work. Testing and vaccination will help slow the virus spread and save lives," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "The increased demand for testing has led to longer than usual lines and wait times for some. The new site will help meet the demand and expand capacity for testing."

Appointments can be made at Curative.com or by calling 1-888-702-9042. Getting tested, or vaccinated, at health department-affiliated sites is free, and does not require proof of residency, citizenship, or insurance.

According to the health department, at full capacity, the network of Curative, United Memorial Medical Center, and multi-service center sites can provide approximately 27,000 daily tests.

More free health department-affiliated testing sites can be found at HoustonHealth.org or by calling 832-393-4220. Testing is also available at doctor offices, clinics, pharmacies, and other providers in Houston.

"Vaccination, including booster shots, is our best tool for preventing serious illness from Covid-19 and reducing the strain on our hospital system," said Dr. David Persse, chief medical officer for the City of Houston. "With Omicron being much more contagious than previous strains and causing more breakthrough infections, testing is an important tool to slow the spread."

Who should get tested for COVID-19?

According to CDC guidelines, people who have symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested.

The CDC says those who came into close contact with someone with COVID-19 should also get tested.

- Fully vaccinated people should be tested 5–7 days after their last exposure.

- People who are not fully vaccinated should get tested immediately when they find out they are a close contact, according to the guidelines. If their test result is negative, they should get tested again 5–7 days after their last exposure or immediately if symptoms develop.

"It’s a good idea to get tested if you recently participated in a gathering with people who do not live in your home," said Dr. Persse. "This is especially true if it was an indoor gathering with people who were not wearing masks."