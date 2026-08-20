Free AC, heating units offered to eligible Harris County homeowners

The Brief Harris County homeowners may qualify for a free window AC and heat unit through Rebuilding Together Houston. Rebuilding Together Houston is providing both the equipment and full installation services at no cost. Residents can call or email the organization today to complete a pre-screening for eligibility.



Rebuilding Together Houston is stepping in to help local residents stay safe and comfortable in their homes year-round.

Free AC units available

The non-profit is offering to help eligible Harris County homeowners experiencing issues with extreme heat or cold to receive a free AC and heat window unit.

Rebuilding Together Houston staff will also complete the installation.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know in Harris County could use a new unit, pre-screening is required to determine eligibility.

You can get started by contacting Rebuilding Together Houston through the following methods:

713-659-2511

info@rebuildingtogetherhouston.org

Organizers encourage interested residents not to wait, as these units help ensure homes remain safe and comfortable regardless of the weather outside.

New A/C ordinance passes

Houston City Council passed an ordinance on Wednesday to expand the requirement for air conditioning in residential rental properties.

The ordinance does not require landlords to install central air conditioning.

Other forms of refrigerated air, including qualifying window or portable units, could be used as long as the equipment is capable of meeting Houston's existing temperature standard.

Under that standard, the equipment must be capable of keeping the indoor temperature 20 degrees below the outside temperature or at 80 degrees, whichever is warmer.