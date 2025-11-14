Woman pleads guilty to lying about fraud from International Space Station

article

The Brief Summer Heather Worden, 50, pleaded guilty in Houston to lying about her spouse committing bank fraud from the International Space Station. Worden falsely claimed her estranged spouse accessed her bank account while in orbit; investigators found she had shared the credentials years earlier. She faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine at her February 2026 sentencing.



A woman has pleaded guilty in a Texas court to lying about her spouse committing fraud while aboard the International Space Station.

The woman had claimed that her spouse had illegally accessed her bank account while deployed in orbit.

International Space Station fraud was a hoax

Summer Heather Worden, 50, of Sedgwick County, Kansas, pleaded guilty Thursday in Houston to lying to law enforcement.

Worden had alleged in July 2019 that her estranged spouse had guessed her bank password and illegally accessed her account while on the space station, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas said in a press release.

It was found that Worden had opened the account in 2018, and she and her spouse had accessed it until January 2019 when Worden changed the credentials.

The investigation also found that Worden had shared her credentials and other bank records with her spouse beginning in 2015.

NASA-Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Richard D. Hanes and Brandon Fyffe prosecuted the case.

Summer Heather Worden sentencing

What's next:

Worden is set for sentencing on Feb. 12, 2026. She faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. She will remain on bond until that hearing.