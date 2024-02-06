Fox Corporation partnering with Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery for new sports streaming service

Fox Corporation announced it is partnering with fellow media titans Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery for a new joint sports streaming platform .

The unnamed platform will streamline sports content that airs on the networks owned by the three companies including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, and truTV.

"We’re pumped to bring the FOX Sports portfolio to this new and exciting platform," Fox Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a press release. "We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place."

FOX CORPORATION CEO LACHLAN MURDOCH, FOX NEWS LEADERSHIP TOUR ISRAEL, MEET WITH JERUSALEM-BASED JOURNALISTS

The offerings are set to include NFL, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, college sports, UFC, PGA, FIFA World Cup among other sporting events.

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/10/17: Marquee at the main entrance to the FOX News Headquarters at NewsCorp Building in Manhattan. (Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

There will be a standalone app for the new service. Subscribers to ESPN+, Hulu and Max also have access to the service.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO HERE

Fox Corporation, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery will each own one-third of the joint venture.

The bundle-like service will streamline sports content from Fox Corporation, which owns the FOX broadcasting network and FOX Sports, Disney, which owns ABC and ESPN, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which has networks like TBS and TNT under its umbrella.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.