FOX 26's Damali Keith retiring from TV news after 25 years in Houston

It is bittersweet that we announce a long-time member of our FOX 26 family is retiring from TV news. After 25 years here at FOX 26, Damali Keith has decided to accept a new role.

We're excited for her, but she is certainly going to be missed.

"It has truly been a pleasure being a TV news journalist for 30 years, 25 of those right here at FOX 26. I started when I was 7! No, I've literally dreamed of being 'the news lady' since I was 8 years old in 3rd grade, and I'm grateful to God He has allowed me to do it for three decades. Now I'm excited about my new chapter," Damali says.

She's been a unique storyteller since starting the business.

"I think the biggest thing that has set me apart in my storytelling is, at the end of my news report I don't only want you to know the story. I want you to feel it. Now I'll continue that but with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, highlighting the important work being done there, giving justice and a voice to Houstonians affected by crime," Damali explains.

"So, Houston, my FOX family, my viewer friends, I'll still be around," Damali smiles.

"I have so much gratitude for all of you who trusted me with your story, who I've had the pleasure of meeting and to you who welcomed me into your home for decades, I thank you with all my heart," the warm-hearted journalist adds. She says, "May God bless your life with lots of love, genuine joy, phenomenal fun and loads of laughter. So long, for now!"

