FOX 26 viewer donates $5,000 to Bay Area Meals on Wheels

The Brief The non-profit has been in existence since 1982 and currently feeds more than 100 people in the Clear Lake area who are homebound with no access to a hot meal. The non-profit is all volunteers, no one on the staff is paid. On Wednesday, FOX 26 viewer Randy Hartley donated $5,000 to Bay Area Meals on Wheels.



The non-profit has been in existence since 1982 and currently feeds more than 100 people in the Clear Lake area who are homebound with no access to a hot meal.

FOX 26 viewer donates to Bay Area Meals on Wheels

Not only is it their only hot meal of the day, the volunteer delivering the food will likely be the only person the client will interact with that day.

What they're saying:

"We're basically doing a wellness check on a daily basis, five days a week," said board president Jeanne Kokes.

The non-profit is all volunteers, no one on the staff is paid.

On Wednesday, FOX 26 viewer Randy Hartley donated $5,000 to Bay Area Meals on Wheels.

"What I'd like to do is challenge the generous citizens of Houston and surrounding areas. If we can raise another $1,000 or more, then I'm going to donate an additional $1,000, which I think we can," Hartley said.

Earlier this year Randy Hartley donated thousands to BARC and the Fort Bend County Animal Shelter and helped a disabled mother of three after her SNAP benefits were stolen.

What you can do:

If you'd like to know more about donating, volunteering, or seeking help, go to bayareamealsonwheels.com.