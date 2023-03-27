FOX 26 in Focus- People for Sale



Human trafficking steals freedom for money . . .

Worldwide global profits in this slave trade top 150 billion dollars each year,

Here in the United States, it's estimated that almost 50 million people were in forced labor or forced marriage in 2021.

Men, women and children of all ages and from all backgrounds can become victims of this crime,

In some cases, traffickers trick, defraud or physically force victims into selling sex. In others, victims are lied to, assaulted, threatened or manipulated into working under unacceptable conditions. Many illegal and inhumane

Disturbingly Houston ranks second in the U.S. in trafficking cases according to the national trafficking hotline.

Why?

Geography

Houston is only hours away from the most crossed international border in the world.

Houston’s culturally diverse growing population of 6 million plus also makes our area an easy place for traffickers to hide victims.

Houston’s highway system Interstate-10 which connects coast-to-coast runs directly through Houston, additionally other major roadways make it easy for traffickers to move their victims in several directions

Undeniably it's a big problem - city, state and national governments have dedicated departments to fight trafficking. And there are dozens of volunteer organizations helping rescued victims recover.



National Human Trafficking Hotline