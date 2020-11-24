FOX 26 Give Back Charity List

STAR OF HOPE

We are a Christ-centered community supporting Houston’s homeless men, women, and children. We encourage positive life changes through programs in spiritual growth, education, employment, life management, and substance abuse recovery.

www.sohmission.org

DEPELCHIN CHILDREN’S CENTER

We strengthen the lives of children by enhancing their mental health and physical well-being. DePelchin Children’s Center believes that every child deserves to be safe and healthy. An accredited foster care and adoption agency, DePelchin serves the most vulnerable children and families in Texas and works to break the cycles of abuse and neglect. Our approach to caring for children integrates prevention, foster care, and adoption programs to improve the mental health and physical well-being of children who are at risk of entering or are in the State’s child welfare system. Founded in 1892, DePelchin is a nonprofit organization with location throughout Houston and across Texas and gratefully receives support from individuals, foundations, corporations, government grants, and the United Way.

www.depelchin.org

HOUSTON FOOD BANK

Founded in 1982, the Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. We distribute fresh produce, meat, and nonperishables and prepare nutritious hot meals for kids in our state-of-the-art Keegan Kitchen. According to their website, Houston Food Bank made 159,000,000 meals possible last year and 92,835 Households per week receive food assistance as well.

www.houstonfoodbank.org

FORT BEND SENIORS MEALS ON WHEELS

Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels serves all senior citizens living in Fort Bend and Waller Counties. They provide hot meals and daily recreation activities at 12 congregate center locations throughout Fort Bend and Waller Counties. Daily and weekly hot meal deliveries are provided for home-bound seniors. Our programs are needs-based and serve anyone age 60 over regardless of income. We provide services at 12 congregate locations in Fort Bend and Waller counties, which are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Centers are located in Rosenberg, Brookshire, Fulshear, Houston (Southwest), Katy (2 locations), Kendleton, Missouri City (3 locations), Richmond, and Stafford.

www.fortbendseniors.org

FORT BEND COUNTY WOMEN’S CENTER

Mission: To assist survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children to achieve safety and self-sufficiency, while striving to prevent violence against women.

https://fbwc.org/

GALVESTON URBAN MINISTRIES

Mission: To develop holistic relationships in the community by teaching kids to read, providing education, training, and educating work groups how to alleviate poverty.

www.galvestonurbanministries.org

SUNSHINE CENTER, INC.

Sunshine was established in 1953 as a private, non-profit organization and is a proud member agency of the United Way. Sunshine provides essential services to an often overlooked, but very deserving segment of the community, individuals with developmental disabilities. Sunshine strives to meet the developing needs of our growing client population by proving quality innovative programming with a professional, committed and compassionate staff in a safe and secure environment. Sunshine’s programming includes Day Habilitation, Community Support, and Supportive Employment.

www.sunshinecenter.org

MONTGOMERY COUNTY FOOD BANK

Located in Conroe, their mission is feeding families in the community that struggle with food insecurity. They have a network of food-pantry partners, mobile distribution events, and assistance of local Independent School Districts as well. More than 4,000 people volunteered their time at the Food Bank last year. The Montgomery County Food Bank stands as a hub in Montgomery County to address the issues of food waste, food insecurity, and be a place of compassion and giving through a network of partner we are always seeking to grow and strengthen.

www.mcfoodbank.org

PROJECT ROW HOUSES

Project Row Houses is a community platform that enriches lives through art with an emphasis on cultural identity and its impact on the urban landscape. We engage neighbors, artists, and enterprises in collective creative action to help materialize sustainable opportunities in marginalized communities.

Project Row Houses occupies a significant footprint in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, one of the city’s oldest African-American neighborhoods. The site encompasses five city blocks and houses 39 structures that serve as home base to a variety of community enriching initiatives, art programs, and neighborhood development activities. PRH programs touch the lives of under resourced neighbors, young single mother with the ambition of a better life for themselves and their children, small enterprises with the drive to take their businesses to the next level, and artists interested in using their talents to understand and enrich the lives of others.

www.projectrowhouses.org

THE MONTROSE CENTER

The Montrose Center empowers our community – primarily lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals and their families to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

www.montrosecenter.org

BAKERRIPLEY

BakerRipley is the largest charitable organization in Texas and hosts a network of over 70 services sites that helps more than half a million people each year. We fulfill our mission to bring resources, education, and connection by working with our neighbors side by side.

www.bakerripley.org

JEWISH FAMILY SERVICE

The mission of Jewish Family Service is to strengthen Jewish individual and family life through counseling, education and social services.

www.jfshouston.org

INTERFAITH MINISTRIES

Interfaith Ministries is a community organization working and acting together in response to the needs of a Greater Houston to create a more respectful, connected, and caring society. Interfaith Ministries is an inclusive connector of people, faith communities and resources in our nation’s most diverse city, sustaining healthy and respectful lives for vulnerable populations and promoting interfaith relations and volunteerism.

www.imgh.org

THE BEACON

Providing essential and next-step services to restore hope and help end homelessness in Houston.

www.beaconhomeless.org

THE CHILDREN’S ASSESSMENT CENTER - The Advocacy Center for Houston and Harris County

The mission of CAC is to provide a professional, compassionate, and coordinated approach to the treatment of sexually abused children and their families and to serve as an advocate for all children in our community.

www.cachouston.org

