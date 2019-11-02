FOX 26 anchor Jonathan Martin is encouraging students to think beyond sports with 'Beyond the Game' Tour

FOX 26 anchor Jonathan Martin kicked off his "Beyond the Game" Tour at Booker T. Washington High School this week, featuring a panel of athletes and business leaders to empower young students.

The goal of the tour is to inspire young men to dream big beyond sports. The panel of men gave empowering, candid testimonies, sharing their stories of success and failure in sports and other endeavors.

Martin, a former varsity athlete, recognizes that sports are an essential part of character growth for many children and teenagers, but that a very small percent will make it to the professional level. "Beyond the Game" encourages student-athletes to explore and pursue passions outside of athletics.

The panel will be touring at various schools in the Houston area, stopping at Yates High School on November 6 and Worthing High School on November 8.