Fourth member of Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club dies following crash

We have an update on the tragic crash that killed several members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.



According to a recent release, a fourth member of the club, Sgt. Joseph Lazo, of the Niles, Illinois Police Department, died Friday morning.



The group was out for a Saturday morning ride, when authorities said, 28-year-old Ivan Robles Nevejas crossed the center line and plowed into the group of motorcyclists near Bandera, Texas back on July 18.



Three members, retired Army Lt. Col. Jerry Wayne Harbour of Houston, Retired Niles PD Detective Joseph Paglia, and Niles PD Community Services Officer Michael White, both from Chicago, were killed in the crash.



According to David Weed, Public Information Officer for the club, Sgt. Lazo’s leg was crushed in the accident. He had endured many surgeries during the last two weeks, but sadly passed away.

Funeral arrangements for Lazo are pending.