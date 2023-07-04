Fort Worth Shooting: What we know about the victims

3 people are dead and 8 others are injured after a shooting Monday night in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood.

Fort Worth police said 10 of the victims in the shooting are adults and one is a juvenile.

Details are beginning to be released about the victims of the shooting.

Paul Willis

Family members confirmed that one of the victims is 18-year-old Paul Willis.

Willis' mother, Kadesha Weatherly, said she was a few blocks away when the shooting started.

She knew her two sons were in the area. She later learned her son Paul had been shot in the head.

Weatherly said her son graduated from high school in Arlington and worked at a nearby McDonald's after moving to the area from Chicago.

"They didn’t even let my baby make it to college," said Weatherly. "I just want people to remember his name and not just an 18-year old-victim."

Willis' mother said the teen wanted to be an electrician.

"He got his own apartment. He was doing the things a young man should be doing," said Weatherly. "I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy."

Cynthia Santos

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified one of the people who was killed as 22-year-old Cynthia Santos.

Family members say that came the neighborhood to celebrate the Fourth of July with a friend.

Gabriella Navarrete

On Wednesday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the third victim of the shooting as 18-year-old Gabriella Navarrete.

The medical examiner's report said she was shot in the back.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn more about the victims.