Fort Hood asking for public's help in locating missing soldier

Fort Hood officials and U.S. Army special agents are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Hood.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen on Wednesday, April 22 at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment on Fort Hood. Guillen's car keys, barracks room key, ID card, and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier that day.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, is of Hispanic descent and is 5'2" and 126 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The Fort Hood Military Police have issued a Be on the Lookout notice to surrounding law enforcement and an extensive search is underway by military members and civilian and military police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Army CID special agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police desk at 254-287-4001.