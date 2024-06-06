Fort Bend Independent School District shared a press release addressing a University Interscholastic League violation by Austin High School.

An ineligible athlete participated in competitive sports for the 2023-24 school year, according to the district. The school and district self-reported the violation.

UIL issued the consequences on Thursday morning, placing all of Austin High School's sports programs on probation for three years. The specific actions taken include:

Austin High School Sports Programs

Public reprimand

Three-year probation

Forfeiture of a basketball game involving the ineligible player

Austin High School Coaches

William Herrmann (Co-Coordinator and Head Football Coach) Five-game suspension Three-year probation Public reprimand

Five-game suspension

Three-year probation

Public reprimand

Cameron Harvey (Former Freshmen Football and Basketball Coach) Two-game suspension from football Two-year probation Public reprimand

Two-game suspension from football

Two-year probation

Public reprimand

Matthew Barnett (Baseball and Football Coach) Two-game suspension from football Two-year probation Public reprimand

Two-game suspension from football

Two-year probation

Public reprimand

Donald Linden (Varsity Boys Basketball Coach) Two-game suspension from basketball Two-year probation Public reprimand

Two-game suspension from basketball

Two-year probation

Public reprimand

FBISD Athletic Director Dena Scott is required to submit a report to the UIL by August 1, 2024, detailing the measures the district will implement to prevent such violations in the future.

The school district made this statement in its release:

"As proud members of the organization, Fort Bend ISD respects the UIL and the district has already taken appropriate steps to heighten awareness of and adherence to policies and procedures, and we have fortified staff training in athletic programs across the district.

We want to assure our parents, staff, students, athletes, and the UIL that we are committed to maintaining compliance and working diligently to make sure all our programs align with the standards of excellence, transparency, and fair play that have historically characterized FBISD athletics."