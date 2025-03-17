Fort Bend ISD school bus involved in crash in Downtown Houston

The Brief A Fort Bend ISD school bus and an SUV were involved in a crash, HFD says. Nine children were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Forty-seven people, including fifth graders and adults, were on the bus, according to HFD.



Nine children were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a crash involving a school bus and an SUV in Houston, officials say.

Fort Bend ISD bus involved in crash

What we know:

According to the Houston Fire Department, the Fort Bend ISD school bus and an SUV were involved in a crash at Rusk Street and La Branch Street in Downtown Houston on Monday.

Forty-seven people, including fifth graders and adults, were on the bus, HFD says.

Nine children were reportedly taken to a Houston hospital as a precaution.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear who was at fault for the crash and how it occurred.