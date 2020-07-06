Fort Bend ISD officer shoots wife in chest during domestic dispute, police say

article

A Fort Bend ISD police officer shot his wife in the chest during a domestic dispute in southeast Houston, police say.

Officers arrived at the home in the 14200 block of Prosperity Ridge Drive around just before 4 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the couple has three kids and one was in the house during the shooting.

The wife was transported to a hospital and is in surgery. She is expected to survive.

The officer is in custody, but no charges have been filed as of the time of this writing.

No word on the motive behind the shooting.