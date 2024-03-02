The man suspected of murdering a Houston woman was arrested and charged on Friday.

Anthony Sorel Haywood, 42, was arrested by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force on murder charges for the death of 38-year-old Coralyn Hunt.

CRIME: Galveston officer-involved shooting: Suspect dead after alleged assault

On Feb. 19, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 3 a.m. about a woman found dead at a home in the 9300 block of Spindlewood Drive. Deputies arrived and found Hunt inside, shot to death. Three of her children were found unharmed.

Anthony Haywood

According to investigators, Haywood was identified as a suspect and was in a dating relationship with Hunt.

Haywood was found and arrested on Friday in the 6700 block of Long Point Road. He is currently being held on a Murder warrant issued by the Fort Bend County 434th District Court and his bond is set at $1,000,000.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"It's a tragedy when someone's life is taken away, especially at the hands of another human being," Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan expressed. "I'd like to thank the investigators for tirelessly working on this case to identify a suspect. I'd also like to thank the task force for their assistance in his arrest."