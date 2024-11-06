Fort Bend County Sheriff election results: Eric Fagan wins in narrow reelection

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan has won reelection in a very tight race.

According to official final results, incumbent Sheriff Eric Fagan received 50.07% of the vote, while his opponent, Marshall Slot, received 49.93% of the vote.

Fagan was elected to be the 45th Sheriff of Fort Bend County on November 3, 2020.

According to his campaign website, Fagan either launched or re-instated relevant programs that speak to Fort Bend County’s most dire needs, including school safety, mental health, Crime Reduction and Gang Units.

Fagan is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science in Juvenile Forensic Psychology.

He previously served with the Houston Police Department for more than 30 years.

According to his campaign website, he won the Officer of the Year Award three times for accomplishments that include capturing a capital murder suspect, helping families in crisis, and saving the life of a 6-month-old baby girl.

"The Sheriff’s office should stand for justice. My beliefs, education, and work experience taught me justice must be blind. Race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, or political party affiliation should not factor into a sheriff’s decisions or actions. I am here to serve and protect all residents of Fort Bend County," he says on his campaign website.

Election results in the Houston area and across Texas

This is just one race voters are being asked to consider this election. Across the nation, Americans cast their ballots for the next president of the United States. In Texas, a closely watched race was between Incumbent Ted Cruz and Democrat Colin Allred for U.S. Senate. Voters in Fort Bend County and Harris County voted for a sheriff. Voters also elected new U.S. representatives for their districts, including in Texas Congressional District 18, where voters would choose who would fill the position following the passing of longtime Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

