Suspect charged after trying to entice Katy ISD student to get in his vehicle

The Brief A 70-year-old man was charged with attempting to entice a child to get her into his vehicle. Fort Bend County officials say the child was a Katy ISD student walking to the school bus. The identity of the suspect has not been released.



A Katy ISD student was reportedly followed by a man attempting to get her inside his vehicle, Fort Bend County officials state.

Man arrested for enticement of a child

On Wednesday, Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says they received a call about a suspect trying to entice a child in the Canyon Gate neighborhood of Cinco Ranch.

According to authorities, a 70-year-old man in a white van pulled up to a student walking to the bus and asked if she needed a ride. He came back a second time and asked her to get inside his vehicle.

Deputies were able to find the vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody.

The constable's office says the child was unharmed and arrived at school safely. Katy ISD officials were notified about the incident.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released.