The Houston Humane Society has rescued three horses from severe neglect in Fort Bend County.

The horses, two females, and one male, were discovered living in unsanitary conditions without access to food and were significantly malnourished. The rescue was conducted in collaboration with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The horses are now being housed and rehabilitated at the Houston Humane Society.

"Animal welfare is at the heart of our mission," said Gary Poon, President and CEO of Houston Humane Society. "We are committed to providing these horses with the necessary medical attention, shelter, and compassion they deserve."

Sheriff Eric Fagan praised the joint effort between his office and the Houston Humane Society. "This operation highlights our shared commitment to protecting all members of our community, including our four-legged friends," Fagan said. The horses will remain at the shelter pending a court decision and will be available for adoption once they have fully recovered.

The Houston Humane Society, one of the city’s largest non-profit animal shelters, relies on community support for its operations. To contribute or learn more about their programs, visit www.houstonhumane.org.