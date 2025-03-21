Fort Bend County: FM 1463 construction stretches patience as it drags on

The Brief The FM 1463 construction will expand traffic to up to six lanes. The project recently passed its halfway mark after three years. Drivers are frustrated with the traffic, and businesses report a notable drop in business.



Road construction in Fort Bend County is expected to stretch FM 1463 and add multiple lanes.

After a few years, however, it's stretching the patience of people who drive on and/or work near that highway.

FM 1463 construction frustrations

What we know:

The 6.7-mile, $108 million project will expand traffic on FM 1463 between Katy and Fulshear. The highway will grow from from two lanes to as many as six, to accommodate growth.

After starting three years ago, the project recently passed the halfway mark, and may take until 2027 to complete.

TXDot has not responded to questions about the project's progress and delays.

‘Absolutely miserable’

What they're saying:

Drivers who were stuck in traffic told FOX 26 that they're frustrated with the extensive wait times.

"I intentionally wait for when everyone's asleep, or early in the morning, because I work offshore and driving on this road is absolutely miserable," says one frustrated driver, while stuck in traffic.

One business on the highway says they've seen a notable drop in business since the construction got underway.

"Customers don't know how to get into the business, other than going through the neighborhood, which is a big struggle for them," says Alejandra Talhami, of McFrugals Dry Cleaning, "They don't want to waste time."